Missing Maryland woman last seen in Hyattsville left apartment in shambles, photos show

Authorities in Maryland are investigating the disappearances of two Prince George’s County women who vanished days apart in late August.

Erica Perry & Dacara Thompson

Hyattsville Police say 43-year-old Erica Perry was last seen on August 25 in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. Officials tell FOX 5 DC Perry is considered critically missing.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and drives a white 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland tags 6DK7385. Anyone with information is urged to call 301-985-5060.

Photos obtained by FOX 5 DC show her apartment at the Mosaic at Metro Apartments in disarray.

Dacarra Thompson investigation continues

What we know:

Perry’s case follows the disappearance of 19-year-old Dacara Thompson, who was last seen on August 22 at a Shell gas station in Lanham’s Eastgate Shopping Center. Her 2013 Ford Edge was later found abandoned in Hyattsville.

On Sunday, Maryland State Police launched a death investigation after a woman’s body was discovered in a grassy area off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Investigators say there may be a connection to Thompson’s case, but the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information related to Thompson’s disappearance or the death investigation is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

