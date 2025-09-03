Police say body found in Maryland could be missing 19-year-old Dacara Thompson

article

A woman's body was found in Prince George's County over the weekend.

Police say the characteristics are similar to those of a 19-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week, although the identity has not been confirmed at this time.

What we know:

Dacara Thompson, a 19-year-old woman from Lanham, Md. was last seen on August 22. Her family reported her missing to the Prince George's County Police Department on August 23.

The PGPD’s Missing Persons Unit opened an investigation into her whereabouts upon receiving the report.

READ MORE: Prince George's County family searching for 19-year-old daughter missing for a week

What they're saying:

"Anytime a member of our community goes missing, we take it seriously. We know behind every missing person report is a worried family desperate for answers. Our dedicated detectives of the Missing Persons Unit are committed to locating those who are missing and getting those questions answered," PGPD Interim Chief George Nader said.

"Ms. Thompson is a valued member of the Prince George’s County community. Once we learned that Dacara was missing, I asked to be kept up to date on the investigation. The entire county has been praying for Dacara and her loving family. We intend to get her family and our community the answers they deserve," said County Executive Aisha Braveboy.

Dig deeper:

Maryland State Police have opened a death investigation after the woman's body was found in a grassy area off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County on Sunday.

Their preliminary investigation has revealed a possible connection to the case of Dacara Thompson.

"The characteristics are similar so we’re exploring that," PGPD Interim Chief Nader said.

At this time, the identity of the woman found has not been confirmed.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy result from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.

Joint investigation:

PGPD and Maryland State Police are working together on the investigation.

"They’re going to be handling the death investigation, we are still working the missing persons case," Nader said.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Dacara Thompson is asked to contact authorities.