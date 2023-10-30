Expand / Collapse search

Miner Elementary School placed on lockdown following nearby shooting

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Northeast
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Miner Elementary School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after a shooting nearby in Northeast D.C. 

Police responded to the school in the 1200 block of Raum Street NE for the sound of gunshots. 

Officers also found a man with gunshot wounds on the 1600 block of G Street NE, less than a mile from the elementary school. 

The wounded man was conscious and breathing, according to police. 

Officials say Miner Elementary was not involved in the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. 


 