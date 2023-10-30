Miner Elementary School placed on lockdown following nearby shooting
WASHINGTON - Miner Elementary School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after a shooting nearby in Northeast D.C.
Police responded to the school in the 1200 block of Raum Street NE for the sound of gunshots.
Officers also found a man with gunshot wounds on the 1600 block of G Street NE, less than a mile from the elementary school.
The wounded man was conscious and breathing, according to police.
Officials say Miner Elementary was not involved in the shooting.
