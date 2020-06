Authorities say seven people, including two juveniles, were shot early Thursday morning in Northeast D.C.

The shootings happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Raum Street.

All victims were male. The ages of the juveniles have not been released.

No suspects or motives have been identified by police. The investigation is still continuing.