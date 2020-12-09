Million MAGA March to return to D.C. on Saturday, counterprotests expected

The Million MAGA March that came to the District last month to protest President Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 election are planning to return on Saturday, and counterprotests have already been announced.

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in D.C. on Nov. 14 to back the president’s claims that he had won the presidential election. The demonstrations led to a stabbing and multiple arrests.

This weekend's rally is planned for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Sylvan Theater. According to the Million MAGA March website, more than 17,000 people are expected to attend.

Another protest has been planned for Saturday by the group ShutDownDC, whose message is to "defend democracy." The counterprotest has been dubbed, "All out against fascism on December 12th."

That protest is scheduled for Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Police have announced multiple parking restrictions and road closures for this weekend in anticipation of the events.