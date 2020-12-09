DC police detail street closures for Million MAGA March this weekend

D.C. police have released a number of street closures in anticipation of the second “Million MAGA March,” which is expected to be held in the nation’s capital this weekend.

Organizers say they expect nearly 18,000 to attend the event.

Parking and traffic restrictions are expected to go into effect as early as Friday, Dec. 11.

Police say there are no scheduled events that day, but “intermittent closures” are a possibility.

The following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” on Friday from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

I Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

17th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (east side of Franklin Square)

On Saturday, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 23rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

I Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

I Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

(west side of Farragut Square)

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

(east side of McPherson Square)

16th Street from K Street to O Street

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

11th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

I Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

F Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

D Street from 5th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

5th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW16th Street from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

Madison Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

12th Street Tunnel

9th Street Tunnel



For more information on closures, visit the DC police's website by clicking here.


