Migrant held without bond for allegedly abducting Manassas girl

The man charged with abducting a girl walking to school in Manassas last week, after crossing into the U.S. illegally last year, is being held without bond.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reported from the courthouse Monday morning, where 23-year-old Enrique Ramirez Cabrera appeared before a judge. The public defender argued for his release, citing no criminal or violent history in the county. However, the judge ordered Cabrera held without bond.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after abducting a high school student in Manassas; police

Investigators believe Cabrera approached the girl in his vehicle last Thursday morning as she walked along the 9400 block of Clover Hill Road. He allegedly identified himself as a police officer, forced her into the front passenger seat, and drove off. The girl escaped about two miles away near the intersection of Quarry Road and Zebedee Street.

FOX News reported that Cabrera is a Peruvian immigrant and is in the country illegally. According to their report, he was captured at the Arizona border in December and released into the U.S.

Police do not believe any other suspects were involved and stated there is no ongoing threat to the community. The victim was taken to a hospital for evaluation but is expected to be physically okay.

Cabrera faces charges of abduction, robbery, impersonating a police officer, and petit larceny. He is due back in court on November 13.