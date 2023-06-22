Migrant buses dropped off near VP Harris’ residence in DC

A bus of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in northwest D.C. Wednesday as the political battle over the Biden administration's immigration policies continues.

The buses arrived around 7 p.m. outside the U.S. Naval Observatory. They arrived from Texas where Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants to cities with Democratic mayors saying there are too many arrivals over the border to his state.

A FOX News producer says the group was made up of approximately 37 people – many of them children. Several adults were seen holding babies and toddlers. Some of the migrants said they were from Venezuela and had arrived in the U.S. last week.

Volunteers were present to help and assist the migrants who were thought to be heading toward Union Station.