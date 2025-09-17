Microchip reunites missing cat with Virginia family after two years

The Brief A Fairfax County cat missing for two years was found thanks to a microchip. Shelter staff scanned the chip and reunited Spencer with his family. Officials urge pet owners to get microchips and vaccines at clinics.



A Virginia cat that was missing for two years is finally back home thanks to a microchip that helped reunite the lost pet with its family.

What we know:

Spencer went missing from his Fairfax County home in June 2023. Despite filing a report with the local shelter and using trained search dogs, his family couldn’t find him.

That changed last week when the Fairfax County Animal Shelter called with the unexpected news that Spencer had been found.

The lost cat turned up at the shelter where staff scanned his microchip, matched it to the missing report, and contacted the family.

Shelter staff say Spencer recognized his family right away, rolling in his dad’s lap and acting livelier than ever. "That’s him! That’s our Spencer," his owner shouted.

After hugs, treats, and paperwork, Spencer headed home.

Officials at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter remind pet owners that microchipping is available at their bi-monthly vaccine and microchip clinics.