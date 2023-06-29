Expand / Collapse search

Metropolitan police investigating after woman found shot to death in Northeast DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated 11:38AM
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night. 

Around 10:15 p.m. on June 28, Metropolitan police responded to the 700 block of 19th Street NE for a shooting. 

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. She had suffered one gunshot wound to the back of her head and had two shots to her shoulders. 

Despite all life-saving measures the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim has not been identified at this time but police say her age range is likely between 40 and 60 years old. 

At this time, police say they do not believe she was the intended target. The investigation is ongoing.


 