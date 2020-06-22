Metro to reopen 15 stations Sunday after closures amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Metro announced that 15 stations that had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will reopen Sunday, June 28.

In addition, buses will be added to Metro's busiest lines to provide more capacity as the region reopens starting Monday, June 29, according to the company.

Two additional stations on the Orange and Silver lines will reopen with shuttle bus service due to reconstruction at East Falls Church: McLean and Greensboro.

READ MORE: DC enters phase 2 of reopening

The following stations will reopen:

- Federal Center SW

Advertisement

- Federal Triangle

- Mt Vernon Sq

- Judiciary Sq

- Archives

- Smithsonian

- Greensboro

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

- Eisenhower Ave

- Virginia Sq

- East Falls Church

- McLean

- Van Dorn St

- Clarendon

- Cleveland Park

- Grosvenor-Strathmore

- Cheverly

- College Park

- Morgan Blvd

After Sunday, Arlington Cemetery will be the only Metrorail station without regular service, as Arlington National Cemetery is closed to the general public.