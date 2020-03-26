Expand / Collapse search

Metro closes 19 stations amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus
WASHINGTON - Metro officials have closed 19 of the transit system's stations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The closures have been made "in an effort to protect the health and safety of Metro's employees and customers and to conserve critical supplies."

Metro Closure Map

All trips on Metro have now been limited to essential travel only.

The following stations are closed:

Archives
Arlington Cemetery
Cheverly
Clarendon
Cleveland Park
College Park
East Falls Church
Eisenhower Ave
Federal Center SW
Federal Triangle
Greensboro
Grosvenor-Strathmore
Judiciary Sq
McLean
Morgan Boulevard
Mt Vernon Sq
Smithsonian
Van Dorn St
Virginia Square

FULL LIST Metrorail Station Closures & Service Status