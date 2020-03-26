Metro closes 19 stations amid coronavirus outbreak

Metro officials have closed 19 of the transit system's stations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The closures have been made "in an effort to protect the health and safety of Metro's employees and customers and to conserve critical supplies."

All trips on Metro have now been limited to essential travel only.

The following stations are closed:

Archives

Arlington Cemetery

Cheverly

Clarendon

Cleveland Park

College Park

East Falls Church

Eisenhower Ave

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Greensboro

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Judiciary Sq

McLean

Morgan Boulevard

Mt Vernon Sq

Smithsonian

Van Dorn St

Virginia Square

