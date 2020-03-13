Arlington National Cemetery closes; family funerals still on

Arlington National Cemetery has closed to visitors except for families with scheduled funerals.

The cemetery announced the move in a series of tweets on Thursday, citing Defense Department directives and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency as the state's number of confirmed cases among Virginians grew to 17, and advised all Virginians to avoid large gatherings “for the time being.”

Northam said the situation is fluid and changing rapidly.

