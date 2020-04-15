Metro requests riders wear face coverings; more Maryland counties require masks in grocery and retail stores

Metro is requesting that all riders wear a cloth face covering while traveling along the transit system.

Officials say the use of cloth face coverings is strongly encouraged aboard all buses, trains, and MetroAccess vehicles, as well as in rail stations, bus terminals and other transit facilities.

Riders will not be denied transportation if they refuse to wear a face covering, Metro says. The same guidance applies to Metro employees, who are encouraged to wear face coverings, but are not required to do so.

Beginning Wednesday in Maryland, face covering will be required in all grocery and retail stores in Prince George's, Anne Arundel and Charles Counties. Cloth face coverings, scarfs and masks are all permitted!

