Metro online tools affected after burst pipe at data center: WMATA

Metro says trip planning data may see outages or incorrect data after a pipe burst at a Metro data center.

On Dec. 24, Metro was alerted late that a pipe in their former headquarters burst, threatening to damage network equipment. Metro says they conducted a partial shutdown of power to mitigate damage.

Metro says they are conducting ongoing data migration to avoid damage to systems, and online trip planning data may not be accurate.

Metro says riders should allow extra time for travel until the issue is resolved.