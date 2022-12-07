Metro budget proposal could bring big changes to transit system

Big changes could be coming to Metro after new General Manager Randy Clarke unveiled his first budget proposal.

The proposal includes simplifying the Metrorail fare structure for customers and eliminating peak fares, reports FOX 5's Bob Barnard. Fares would be raised for mid-to-long trips, and a low-income fare program would be added, Barnard says.

Meanwhile, the D.C. Council took another step toward offering free bus service to riders in the District. On Tuesday, the Council voted 13-0 to waive fares for Metrobus trips that originate in D.C. Under the plan, the free Metrobus rides would begin on July 1, 2023 and D.C. residents would receive a $100 monthly balance on a registered SmarTrip card in 2024.

You can read the full proposed budget online.

Metro customers can share their feedback on the budget proposal and other issues online or by participating in a community meeting on Wednesday, December 14, at 6 p.m. at Metro Headquarters.