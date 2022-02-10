Metro officials discuss transit system’s problems at hearing

Metro leaders are revealing more about the problems plaguing the agency.

At a house oversight hearing Wednesday, FOX 5's Bob Barnard reports that the transit system revealed is struggling to operate during a federal probe related to safety incidents in the past few years and the COVID-19 pandemic that is draining its finances.

As a result of the pandemic, Metro suspended hundreds of rail cars and now for the first time at the hearing, officials acknowledged that service may not return to normal levels.

Barnard said Metro will also need to work on a solution for the estimate $500 million budget shortfall created by the pandemic.