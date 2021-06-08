Metro launches SmarTrip on Google Pay for Android users

Android users now have more ways to pay for their Metro trips following the launch of SmarTrip on Google Pay.

The transit system says Android users can now download the SmarTrip App from the Google Play Store and use it to add funds, purchase money-saving passes, view SmartBenefits and set up Auto Reload.

Riders can use the new app for Metro and all regional transit providers in the Washington, D.C. area where SmarTrip is accepted -- including:

- Metrorail

- Metrobus

- Metro-operated parking lots and garages

- ART

- DASH

- Fairfax Connector

- Cue

- Ride On

- TheBus

- Circulator

- Loudoun County Transit

- OmniRide

Metro says it will waive the $2 SmarTrip card fee for all Android users who buy the virtual SmarTrip card.