Metro closures and delays continue Thursday following Tuesday’s train derailment

Metro delays and closures continue Thursday following Tuesday's train derailment along a part of the Blue Line.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Rail service remains suspended between the Rosslyn and Pentagon stations. Orange and Silver line trains will single track between Clarendon and Foggy Bottom. Metro officials say customers should expect delays in both directions.

Officials say free local shuttle buses will operate between Rosslyn, Arlington Cemetery, and Pentagon stations, with free express shuttles between Rosslyn and Pentagon stations.

Blue Line service will operate between Franconia-Springfield and Mt. Vernon Square stations only.

Officials say Virginia customers should use Blue Line service to L'Enfant for transfers to the Orange and Silver lines at L'Enfant Plaza station.

Orange Line service will operate between Vienna and New Carrollton stations, and Silver Line service will operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Largo Town Center stations, with delays due to the single tracking.

The derailment was reported around 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in the tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations.

Advertisement

Fire Department and Metro personnel responded to the scene. One patient was transported from the scene to an area hospital in stable condition.