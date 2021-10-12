Blue Line service suspended between Pentagon, Foggy Bottom due to Metro train derailment

Metro service on the Blue Line has been suspended between Pentagon and Foggy Bottom due to a train derailment.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials received a report of a disabled Blue Line train around 4:53 p.m. in the tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations.

Upon inspection, it was determined that the train has partially derailed.

Fire Department and Metro personnel are responding to the scene. There are no initial reports of injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Train service is suspended between Foggy Bottom and Pentagon, and shuttle buses have been requested.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.