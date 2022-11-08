Meteor fireball caught on video streaking across sky in St. Mary’s County

A meteor was captured on video streaking across the sky in St. Mary's County early Monday morning.

FOX 5 viewer Tracy Wilson said she was driving on Maryland Route 235 near Route 4 in the California area when a bright streak shot across the black sky before quickly fizzling out.

Wilson captured the meteor on dashcam video. The bright fireball was likely part of the Taurid meteor shower.

According to NASA, each September through November the Earth passes through a broad stream of debris left by Comet Encke. The dust associated with that comet hits the Earth's atmosphere at and burns up, creating the Taurid meteor shower.

Most years the shower is weak, and only a few Taurid meteors can be seen each night, NASA says. Other years, the Taurids can put on a show.

On Tuesday, stargazers across the U.S. were able to the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse.