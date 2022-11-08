Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse seen in skies over DC region

It was eyes to the skies Tuesday morning as stargazers woke up early to spot the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse over the D.C. region.

It was the second lunar eclipse in 2022 – the previous happened in May.

Total lunar eclipses occur approximately once every one and a half years on average – but this opportunity was special because the next total lunar eclipse will not occur until 2025.

NASA says a total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth casts a complete shadow – called an umbra – over the Moon. Earth’s shadow is categorized into two parts: the umbra, the innermost part of the shadow where direct light from the Sun is completely blocked, and the penumbra, the outermost part of the shadow where the light is partially blocked.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon and the Sun are on opposite sides of Earth.

The D.C. region was treated to a good view of the eclipse with clear skies for much of the early morning. Sharp-eyed observers also spotted the International Space Station which was visible Tuesday morning during the lunar eclipse.