Messy Wednesday commute as rain returns to DC region

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Washington, D.C. region on Wednesday, potentially complicating the commute for drivers.

On Wednesday morning, roads were already wet from overnight rainfall, so drivers should allow extra time for their morning commute and have rain gear handy. The rain is due to slow-moving tropical moisture, leading to unsettled weather for the next few days. Wednesday will see the heaviest rainfall, with showers continuing through midday and becoming more scattered by the afternoon. A rumble of thunder is also possible. Showers may persist into the evening and early Thursday morning, affecting both evening and morning commutes.

Rainfall is expected to continue into Thursday morning, potentially making conditions soggy. The shower threat should decrease throughout the day, with a chance of brief sunshine and temperatures warming to near 80 degrees. Rainfall totals could reach between half an inch to an inch through Friday. Any showers on Thursday and Friday will be significantly less intense than on Wednesday.

The weekend will bring drier conditions as fall officially arrives on Sunday, with morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday Morning: Expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with lows around 68 degrees. Wind gusts could reach up to 18 mph. Rainfall is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, though higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms. Patchy fog is anticipated between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., with highs near 75 degrees.

Wednesday Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms will continue, primarily before 2 p.m., followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening. Wind gusts may reach up to 22 mph. Rainfall amounts could range from a quarter to half an inch.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist, with mostly cloudy skies and lows around 64 degrees.