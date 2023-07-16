Memorial ride held for well-known cyclist shot, killed in Northwest DC

The cycling community in D.C. is honoring the life of one of their own: Dzhoy Zuckerman.

"This community has really lost something," one cyclist told FOX 5.

While Zuckerman may be a stranger to some, he was a friend and riding partner to others.

"I rode a lot with him on bicycles. We became very close. We talked all the time," said Paul Yepez.

Early Saturday morning, Metropolitan Police Department officers found Dzhoy’s body on 3rd Street with a gunshot wound.

Police say the 27-year-old died on the scene. Yepez is still in disbelief.

"We rode 100 miles there and then 100 miles in the beach area of Rehoboth. I didn’t know that was going to be the last group ride with all of our friends. I’m glad we will be able to do that," he adds.

Even though Dzhoy is no longer physically here, Paul believes it’s important to still honor his friend with a ride, similar to ones that Dzhoy used to lead outside his former job, Conte’s Bike Shop in Navy Yard.

"I called it the ‘Joy Ride.’ It kind of fit because it was ‘joy’ like his name Dzhoy," said Yepez.

Dressed in purple, with helmets on, dozens of cyclists rode for 33 miles in this memorial ride in honor of Dzhoy.

"Anytime I showed up anywhere, Dzhoy was yelling my name," one speaker at the memorial ride said.

"Positive, very profound individual that tried to put miles on people’s faces," is how friends of Dzhoy describe their fellow biker.

MPD is still looking for a motive in this homicide.

Neighbors we spoke with on this street say they heard the gunshots but at the time, they thought it was fireworks.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone that can provide police with information that leads to the arrests or suspects or suspects involved.