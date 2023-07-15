Victim identified in Northwest homicide

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in Northwest, D.C.

Upon arrival in the 6100 block of 3rd Street around 12:08 a.m., police located an adult male shooting victim in front of the location.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs consistent with life, the victim was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



The decedent has been identified as 27-year-old Dzhoy Zuckerman, of Northwest, DC.

This remains an open investigation.