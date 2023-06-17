Meet the Washington Commanders' newest recruit: Goldie

article

The Washington Commanders have announced a new addition to their roster for the 2023 season.

Four-month-old English Yellow Lab Goldie is the team’s latest recruit. Goldie was born in rural North Carolina and recently made her way to the DMV for a season of skills training.

When the Commanders learned about Goldie’s free-agent status and impressive fetching skills, there was major interest in recruiting a new MVP (Most Valuable Pup) to the team.

"After a thorough vetting process, our coaching staff was impressed with Goldie’s tenacity and speed on the grass. She leaves it all on the field, whether she’s fetching a tennis ball or treat. Goldie will bring paw-sitive energy and deep fetch expertise to our lineup and I am excited to welcome her to the team," Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera said.

After this season, Goldie will then return to K9s For Warriors to work as a service dog for a deserving veteran.

Goldie is the Commanders’ second Team Dog following in the footsteps of Mando, who joined the team for the 2022 NFL season.

Goldie is currently staying with a volunteer puppy raiser and learning basic skills to make sure she is paw-sitively ready to hit the field with the team this Fall.