Second lawsuit filed against MCPS amidst principal's harassment and bullying investigation

A second lawsuit has been filed against Montgomery County Public Schools.

It stems from the ongoing investigation surrounding a suspended middle school principal who’s facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment and bullying.

We don’t know her name, but the woman listed as Jane Doe has now filed a civil discrimination lawsuit against Montgomery County’s Board of Education and former Principal Joel Beidleman in a Rockville circuit court.

The suit claims the woman was not only a victim of the harassment by Beidleman, but that school officials did not act on complaints. Parents who’ve been pushing for MCPS to explain how Beidleman was promoted despite multiple complaints told FOX 5 they expect more lawsuits to come.

"They have intentionally created an environment where these things flourish and thrive to the detriment and significant harm to adults and children inside the system," said Jennifer Gross, an MCPS parent.

"I hope that anybody who was a victim of Joel Beidleman and a victim of MCPS and their ‘rug sweeping’ needs to file a suit," added Dawn Iannaco-Hahn, another MCPS parent.

Earlier this year, the former Farquhar Middle School principal was promoted to principal of Paint Branch High School, before being put on leave.

MCPS hired the Jackson-Lewis Baltimore law firm to investigate and compile a report. But while MCPS recently put out a summary of the report, many people told FOX 5 the entire report should be made public.

OLNEY, MD - AUGUST 4: Women educators in the Montgomery County Public Schools who have harassment complaints against Joel Beidleman. (Photo by Robb Hill for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The attorney for the plaintiff, Jerry Hyatt, told FOX 5 on Monday that his client does not want to go public or do interviews because she’s faced harassment.

FOX 5 has reached out to MCPS for comment, however there has been no response thus far.