MCPS parents frustrated with change in graduation venue

All Montgomery County Public high schools will now move their graduation ceremonies to the University of Maryland’s Baltimore County campus.

School district officials say there are several reasons to do this — that it will help mitigate weather issues, make graduations more comfortable, accessible and affordable.

But lots of families, particularly those I met in Damascus, really are heartbroken over this and are hoping they can get the district and school officials to change their minds.

MCPS confirmed to FOX 5 that starting in 2026, all district high schools will hold their graduation at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County that’s UMBC.

A letter sent to parents – obtained by FOX 5 calls the campus a "centralized venue" that’ll ensure consistency, equity and a celebratory experience.

It acknowledged travel will be a concern and said the district will work on options for families.

Meanwhile Damascus high school families in particular– are very upset. UMBC's campus is about 35 miles away from their high school. But much more than that

It’s been a decades-long, long-standing tradition to have graduation on that high school’s own campus.

Many Damascus High parents graduated on that school’s football field themselves –

They say some of their own parents did too! And they’ve long looked forward to that cherished moment they’d see their children there in a cap and gown as well.

"It’s a small town close-knit community. It's a tradition, it’s an honor. 5:38 Damascus is one of the last communities in Montgomery County who just really tight knit like that a lot of these areas are transient, my wife included, it’s neat to see and it’s sad we had no input, no explanation," Jon Roark, Damascus parent

All of us graduated at Damascus high school, walked on that stage, got our diploma, you know, last year me sitting," parent Shaun Gallagher,said. "It was heartbreaking to stop a tradition that’s been going on so long, to not allow my kid who’s a senior to have the same experience as his brother, his friends, as me as his grandparents its shameful."

In that letter sent to Damascus parents and shared with FOX 5, the principal lists out reasons the district made the choice to move all high school graduations to UMBC — specifically listing these bullet points:

A comfortable, indoor setting that is not dependent on weather

Ample parking and accessibility for guests

Reduced costs – MCPS renegotiated with UMBC on behalf of all schools and is covering the rental fees, substantially lowering costs for schools and families

That letter also acknowledges the new policy breaks with Damascus’ long standing tradition –and says the school will look for a way to informally mark the milestone for seniors on their own campus.

The families I met say they wish they’d been included in the initial discussions before a decision was made and through fundraising efforts or other avenues, are hoping to convince the school staying on campus is doable this year