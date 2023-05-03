May dusting of snow spotted in western Maryland

It might be spring – but winter isn't done with us just yet!

A dusting of snow was spotted early Wednesday morning in Garret County in the area of Deep Creek Lake. Traffic cameras captured the scene on Rt. 219 over the lake.

The weather has had its ups and downs in recent months across the area. After a very mild winter, and an early taste of summer, temperatures are back in 50s in the D.C. region.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s this week and near 70 degrees this weekend.