Germantown campus of Montgomery College to host Maryland's newest mass vaccination site

Montgomery County – which saw the first COVID-19 cases in the region a year ago – will soon have its own mass vaccination site.

County officials on Tuesday announced that the Montgomery College Germantown campus will house Maryland’s newest vaccination site.

According to Councilmember Tom Hucker, they hope to provide 3,000 doses per day to residents in the state’s most densely populated county.

Hucker did not specify a date, saying only that they hope to have it set up "in the coming weeks."

