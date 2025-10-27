Masked trio in Alexandria attempted break-in scare were family members pulling prank, police say

The masked suspects seen in a viral security video attempting to enter an Alexandria home were actually family members of the victim, pulling what police now say was a prank.

At a press conference Monday, Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire said the three individuals in Halloween masks were cousins of the residents.

According to McGuire, a woman admitted that she, her two sons, and a nephew staged the incident. Two additional adults and a child were reportedly filming the prank.

Police initially treated the case as an attempted burglary after the suspects banged on the front door, entered the fenced backyard, and caused property damage.

No charges will be filed, McGuire said.

The Oct. 14 incident in Alexandria could have had a far more serious outcome, according to McGuire. He said the homeowner first called her brother, who arrived at the scene armed with a firearm.

Police were called shortly afterward and responded immediately. McGuire emphasized there’s no indication the victims had prior knowledge of the prank.

Because the family is not pressing charges, the suspects will not be publicly identified.

McGuire said investigators received tips following their initial press conference and later contacted a suspect who confessed to the incident.

READ MORE: Masked suspects attempted Alexandria break-in; police to provide update

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Masked suspects attempted Alexandria break-in; police to provide update