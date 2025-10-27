FOX 5 is expecting to learn more about a viral Ring camera video that shows three masked individuals demanding to be let inside an Alexandria home.

The video has been viewed widely online. It shows the trio dressed in Halloween masks and jumpsuits, taking turns knocking, ringing the doorbell, and threatening to return if the homeowner didn’t open the door.

READ MORE: Group in Halloween masks tries to break in home, threaten homeowners

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that Alexandria Police have upgraded the case to an attempted burglary and plan to hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, on South Iris Street. Police say the suspects eventually entered the fenced backyard, where damage was later found to the gate and an outdoor storage unit. Nothing was stolen, but the family was so shaken they left the home and are now staying with relatives.

While some laughter can be heard in the 11-minute video, police say the threats were serious and this is no joke to them.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Masked suspects attempted Alexandria break-in; police to provide update