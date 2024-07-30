Maryland's most chivalrous men are in Baltimore, new study says

A new study says Maryland's most chivalrous men live in Baltimore.

The site DatingNews.com conducted a survey of single women to reveal where the most charming men live in each state.

The rise of dating apps has, of course, come with its own set of challenges and problems. According to a Forbes Health survey, 79% of Gen Z report experiencing dating app burnout and the biggest reason is the inability to find a good connection with someone else, with 40% of all respondents saying such.

According to DatingNews.com's study, one in three single women report that they frequently encounter impolite men on dating apps. However, despite the criticism, there are still men who embody traditional manners online.

The site ran a survey of 3,000 single women to find out where those men reside.

Baltimore was ranked as the top city in Maryland, where gentlemen go out of their way to show kindness and respect.

The big winner was identified only as a retired truck driver who is a resident of Baltimore. (Edwin Remsberg/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Whether it's offering assistance with heavy bags at the bustling Inner Harbor, sharing a friendly greeting in the historic neighborhoods of Fells Point or Federal Hill, or holding doors open with a warm smile, the men of Baltimore exemplify true chivalry," the study found.

Beyond geographic data, DatingNews.com explored women's expectations of modern gentlemen.

According to the survey, the behavior most appreciated on a date includes engaging and respectful conversations (43%), planning thoughtful and creative dates (18%), and offering genuine compliments (14%). Additionally, 12% of women value men who open doors for them, while another 12% appreciate punctuality and consideration for their time.



When asked to identify traits that best represent a 'mannered man', the results were as follows:

Patience and understanding: 32%

Politeness and respect: 31%

Thoughtfulness and consideration: 19%

Good communication skills: 14%

Humility and modesty: 4%

"Despite the growing concerns about the decline of traditional manners, it's encouraging to see that many men still embody the qualities of a true gentleman," says Amber Brooks, Chief Editor at DatingNews.com. "Our survey highlights the importance of respectful behavior and the positive impact it can have on the modern dating experience."