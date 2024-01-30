Baltimore is the most romantic city in America, Eventbrite says

Baltimore is the most romantic city in the U.S., according to Eventbrite.

That's right! The event management and ticketing company ranked Charm City over Chicago, Austin, and Denver — all based on the number of events being held on or around Valentine's Day.

The listings currently posted on Eventbrite show there are tons of things to do in Baltimore on Feb. 14, like a TwerkFit class, a pizza-making lesson for lovers, and lots of speed dating.

Washington D.C. also made the list as the fourth most romantic city. Thankfully, the team at Eventbrite curated a selection of unique date ideas and events in the District and shared them on their blog.

"We are currently witnessing our own ‘roaring 20s’. People are enthusiastic to go out and meet new people and have a shared experience, be it a Galentine’s Day cocktail making class or a 90s trivia night," said professional matchmaker and Eventbrite dating expert, Maria Avgitidis. "I just love that Eventbrite gives people the opportunity to seek these experiences and it’s all a few taps away on your phone."

"I’m obsessed with making Valentine’s Day a FUN and more affordable experience instead of a stuffy five-course meal with inflated holiday pricing," Avgitidis continued. "Eventbrite is providing couples (old and new!) opportunities to experience their communities in a different way under the guise of the holiday."

Valentine’s Day events have skyrocketed, Eventbrite data reveals, as attendance at events on Feb. 14 grew by 92% in the U.S. in 2023.

Check out the five most romantic U.S. cities below: