Marylanders spend more on the lottery than most other states

A new study shows that Maryland is one of the states that spend the most on the lottery per person.

The study by sweepstakes casino Vegas Gems looked at lottery income from the US Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State Government Finances and population data to see which states had the highest lottery spending per person.

Maryland came in at number 8, with the average person spending $391.55 in 2021.

As a whole, Maryland's State Lottery brought in over $2.4M in 2021.

Massachusetts came in at number one, with the average lottery spend per person at $963.30. That's nearly double number two on the list: Georgia with $493.98.

"With 45 states offering a lottery, it’s one of the most popular ways Americans gamble in the hopes of winning big, and it would be expected certain states would gamble more than others. However, to see such a huge difference in spending across different states is a surprise, as a lottery win, big or small, can mean big for one individual but maybe not for the next," said Vegas Gems' Josh Lingenfelter.