Jury selection underway for woman accused of dismembering mom

Day two of jury selection got underway Wednesday in the case of a Maryland woman charged with dismembering and burning her mother.

FOX 5 was there for the selection process, which is open to the public and the media. There are 150 jurors who could potentially serve on this trial.

If selected, they would serve in the trial against 46-year-old Candace Craig.

Officials believe Craig murdered her mother, 71-year-old Margaret Craig, on May 23 inside their home in the 200 block of Hill Road in Landover. Her 19-year-old daughter, Salia Hardy, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Investigators say the following day, Hardy helped her mother attempt to dispose of the remains by dismembering her mother’s body and burning it on a barbecue grill.

Officers were called to the home on the afternoon of June 2 for a welfare check on the grandmother and were allowed to search inside. Homicide and Evidence Units were notified and assumed the investigation.

In a statement, Prince George’s County police stated they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition when they went inside the home to investigate.

States Attorney Aisha Braveboy said the attack happened after what's believed to be "an argument over fraudulent credit card charges."

"This trial involves intra-familial violence, which is something that we don't necessarily talk about when we look at domestic violence," Braveboy said. "Next week, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, we will be hosting our 7th Annual #NotOne town hall where we highlight our victims and survivors of domestic violence and make sure their voices are heard."

From here, a 12 to 15 person jury will be selected including up to three alternates. Once the jury is selected opening statements will take place.

The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.