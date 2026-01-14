Maryland, Virginia state legislatures now back in session

The Brief State legislatures are now in session in Maryland and Virginia. Both states are facing a slate of issues from budget shortfalls to redrawing congressional maps. FOX 5 will be following both legislative sessions and bringing you the latest updates over the course of the next several months.



Lawmakers are back to work in Annapolis and Richmond as both state legislatures are now in session in Maryland and Virginia.

Both states have a laundry list of items to tackle over the next few months.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis joins us now with what is on the agenda in the free state and in the Commonwealth.

Maryland

Lawmakers started their 90-day session in Annapolis.

They’re beginning their term facing a massive budget gap of more than $1 billion.

The state also has a serious housing crisis, with a severe shortage of homes. That shortage is pushing prices up, creating a huge need for affordable housing.

But Gov. Wes Moore says a plan for that is in the works, and he's focused on smart investments for the state.

Moore also wants to redraw congressional maps there — something that has drawn pushback from Republicans who currently only have one House seat in the state.

Any redistricting moves will have to be done by the Feb. 24 candidate filing deadline for the 2026 elections.

READ MORE: Maryland and Virginia redistricting: What to know about the political battle ahead

Virginia

Delegates in the Virginia state legislature took their oath in Richmond on Wednesday.

The legislative session runs for 60 days, and there are several topics top of mind for lawmakers this term.

There are four proposed amendments to the state's constitution. Those amendments, among other things, would protect abortion access in Virginia, codify same-sex marriage in the state, look to restore voting rights for felons who have served their sentences, and potentially look at redrawing congressional maps in the Commonwealth as well.

Democrats also plan to push through legislation that would establish a retail cannabis market, which Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has repeatedly vetoed.

Now that Democratic Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger is being sworn into office this week, there’s a chance the proposal could become law.

FOX 5 will be following both legislative sessions and bringing you the latest updates over the course of the next several months.