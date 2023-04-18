Maryland, Virginia highlight roadway work zone safety during National Work Zone Awareness Week

Regional transportation departments are urging drivers to be especially careful when passing work crews out on the road during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The warning comes less than a month after a tragic crash and ahead of several highway projects that are just about to start back up.

Last month, six construction workers were killed after a driver crashed into a work zone in Baltimore County. In Maryland, 46 people have died over the last five years in work zone crashes.

In Virginia, officials say 22 people were killed last year in crashes in highway work zones. VDOT says that nationwide, more than 80 percent of people who die in work zone crashes aren’t the workers they say it’s drivers or passengers.

"The statistics tell us that road workers are up there close to firefighters and police officers with the danger level, and if you think about it, it makes sense," said Ken Slack of the Virginia Department of Transportation.