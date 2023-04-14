NTSB: Excessive speed reported in crash that left construction workers dead in Baltimore County

Investigators believe two vehicles involved in a crash that left six construction workers dead last month in Baltimore County were speeding when the collision occurred.

The crash happened on March 22 around 12:30 p.m. in a highway work zone along northbound Interstate 695 in the Woodlawn area.

The work zone was part of a long-term project and involved the closure of the left shoulder of I-695 for about 19 miles between Interstate 70 and Maryland State Highway 43.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the 54-year-old driver of a 2017 Acura collided with a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta in the far-left lane of the interstate as she was changing lanes.

"At the time of the crash, both vehicles were reportedly traveling at speeds in excess of the posted speed limit and greater than the speed of the adjacent traffic," NTSB officials say. The posted speed limit in that area was 55 mph.

The crash caused the Acura to spin out of control and passed through an opening in the concrete barriers separating the work zone from the highway travel lanes.

The Acura struck construction materials and six of the workers before coming to a stop after overturning. The six workers died from their injuries. The Acura driver suffered serious injuries. The 20-year-old driver of the Volkswagen told police that he was not injured.

The investigation is continuing at this time.