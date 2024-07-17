Maryland State trooper rescues dog left in hot car on I-495

article

A Maryland State trooper is being hailed after rescuing a dog from a hot car on the side of I-495 Tuesday.

According to the Maryland State Police, Trooper Shane McGregor assisted the College Park barrack with a reported dog left in a hot car on the shoulder of I-495 near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Troopers saw the dog alone in a car that wasn’t running and the windows were rolled up.

Temperatures across the DMV were 100 degrees and humidity pushed the heat index even higher, FOX 5 meteorologists noted.

The dog was showing obvious signs of heat exhaustion and needed immediate care.

Trooper McGregor got the dog out of the car, gave him water and put him in a cooled patrol car.

"After a few minutes, the dog started to perk up and showed signs of improvement!" Maryland State Police said.

They say the dog then enjoyed exploring the inside of our cruisers while animal control was contacted.