Flash drought, record-breaking severe heat grips DC region

The Washington Metropolitan area is experiencing a dangerous heatwave, prompting warnings and precautions from officials.

Currently, the area is on its third consecutive day of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees — which hasn't been done since the 1930s.

Tuesday's record high reached 104 degrees, making it the hottest day yet.

The last time we reached 104 degrees in July was twice in 2012.

It's only the fourth time since the turn of the century it's been this hot.

The current heat is the top weather-related killer year-round, surpassing even tornadoes and hurricanes in terms of fatalities.

The region is also facing a significant need for rain.

The term "flash drought" has been used to describe the unusual dry conditions that typically don’t occur at this time of year.

Normally, daily thunderstorms provide relief, but this year has been exceptionally hot and dry.

The temperature at 3 p.m. was still a scorching 103 degrees, with a dew point of 66, making it feel like 108 degrees. The southwest winds provided little relief, and warnings remain in place to limit outdoor activities until sunset.

Temperatures across the region have been extreme, with Baltimore at 103 degrees, Annapolis at 92, Quantico at 99, Dulles at 100, and Frederick at 91.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued as a precaution due to the potential for sudden, strong storms.

Tuesday's storms developed quickly and became very strong.

Tuesday, we’ve seen some small storms that haven’t amounted to much, but there’s still a lot of potential energy in the atmosphere.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been extended up to Upstate New York and New England.

On Monday, Chicago experienced significant weather with a derecho event. This extreme heat can lead to extreme storms, which are anticipated for Wednesday.

Wednesday is expected to remain hot and humid, with temperatures around 100 degrees and a high heat index, leading to a heat advisory.

Strong thunderstorms are also possible Wednesday along a cold front, according to FOX 5's Weather Team.

This will make it feel much better by Thursday and Friday, but before we get there, we’ll likely deal with severe weather on Wednesday evening.

We’re looking at a very hot, very humid Wednesday.

The severe risk is higher and more widespread along the I-95 corridor.

Isolated storms Tuesday evening should end by sunset, but Wednesday could bring a squall line with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.

The storm system is expected to move in from the mountains by late afternoon, reaching the I-95 corridor by evening. Rainfall amounts could be substantial, with some areas receiving over two inches.

This much-needed rain will come quickly, but relief is on the way.

Excessive Heat Warning

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Heat advisory

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday

What areas are impacted by the heat advisory/warning?