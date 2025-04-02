Maryland set to officially announce Buzz Williams as new terps basketball coach

The Brief Buzz Williams to be officially introduced as Maryland's new basketball head coach at a noon news conference. Williams boasts 11 NCAA tournament appearances across his 18-year coaching career. His appointment follows Kevin Willard’s departure to Villanova after Maryland's Sweet 16 appearance.



The University of Maryland is set to officially introduce Buzz Williams as the new head coach of the men’s basketball team on Wednesday.

Buzz Williams to lead Terps basketball program

What we know:

Williams, who is familiar with the region, will be introduced during a news conference at noon on the university’s campus. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Fans are optimistic that Williams will continue the momentum of the program. Fans were already energized this season's after a thrilling buzzer-beater by Terps freshman Derik Queen propelled the team into the Sweet 16 for the first time in a decade.

New coach brings experience and high expectations

Williams brings an impressive coaching resume, having led Texas A&M to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. Before that, he achieved three NCAA berths with Virginia Tech and five with Marquette, totaling 11 appearances over his 18-year coaching career.

His arrival follows the departure of former head coach Kevin Willard, who accepted the head coaching position at Villanova shortly after Maryland’s Sweet 16 loss. Willard is scheduled to hold a Zoom news conference with Villanova at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

