University of Maryland students react to Kevin Willard's move to Villanova

The Brief Kevin Willard announced he was taking a head coaching job at Villanova University. Willard indicated he didn’t think he was getting the financial support from the University required to maintain a competitive program in this age of Name, Image, Likeness where athletes are paid. University President says Willard was offered more money, contract extension, and additional NIL funds. Maryland fans are frustrated Willard left, believing he simply wanted the Villanova job.



Kevin Willard is off to coach the Villanova Wildcats after three years at the helm of the University of Maryland. Willard’s departure comes just hours after Maryland lost to Florida in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.

FOX 5 spoke to students on campus who were frustrated with how Willard handled his exit.

"I think we got so close and I think we could get even closer next year if he stayed. And I think he gave up, and it’s not happy. He should have stayed," said Tamar Brumberg.

What Willard said:

In remarks the past few weeks, Willard indicated he was frustrated with the amount of money set aside to keep the basketball program competitive.

In press conferences during the NCAA tournament, Willard openly questioned whether or not Maryland could be a top-tier program given the way revenue was shared at the University, while calling for "fundamental changes."

What the University said:

In an open letter to University of Maryland basketball fans, President Darryll Pines thanked Willard for his three years as coach and wished his family well.

But Pines also pushed back against the notion that Maryland was unwilling to make changes to keep Willard.

"We took a very proactive and aggressive approach to retain Coach Willard, offering a significant contract extension and salary increase, new staff, and one of the highest revenue-share budgets in the B1G Conference. We had long and thoughtful conversations about the program and shared the same vision for Maryland Basketball," Pines said.

The university said their nationwide search for a new head coach is underway.

Big picture view:

Overhanging the conversation about Willard’s departure is Name, Image and Likeness, or NIL, in college athletics. Student athletes are able to make money and able to easily transfer between schools. That means the financial investments in a program mean a lot.

This age of NIL also led to the departure of UVA Men’s Coach Tony Bennett this past October where he said he didn’t feel equipped to coach collage basketball the way it is structured now.

Doug Eldridge is a sports agent with expertise on NIL and says the last four years have been disruptive, but don’t expect it to change any time soon.

"I think it’s the old adage, don’t pray for a lighter weight, pray for stronger shoulders to carry the burden, and I think the NCAA in terms of coaches and programs is going to have to do. Because the weight is going to stay the same if not get heavier. What they have to do is adapt and figure out how to carry that burden," Eldridge said.