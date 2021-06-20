Maryland reports zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since 2020

Maryland is reporting zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since 2020, Governor Larry Hogan tweeted Sunday.

The last time the state reported zero cases of the deadly virus was October 18, 2020, according to Hogan's tweet.

"This is another major milestone as the state emerges from the pandemic," he said.

According to a press release, the following statistics are being reported:

New Cases Under 50 For First Time Since March 23, 2020. The state is reporting 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today—the first time under 50 since March 23, 2020

Positivity Rate Falls to Record Low 0.72%. The state is reporting a record-low 7-day positivity rate of 0.72%—down 88% since mid-April.

Case Rate Falls to 1.12 Per 100K. The state’s case rate dropped to 1.12 per 100K—down 95% since mid-April, and the lowest level since March 26, 2020.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall to 150 Statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped to 150–down 88% since mid-April. Hospitalizations are at their lowest level since March 27, 2020.

Vaccinations: 6,632,582, 73.1% of Adults With At Least One Dose. The state is reporting more than 6.6 million vaccinations, and more than 73% of adults have received a COVID-19 vaccine.