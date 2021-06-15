Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces all COVID-19 restrictions ending on July 1

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 state of emergency has ended and that any and all COVID-19 restrictions and emergency mandates would be lifted on July 1.

Masks will no longer be required in any setting, including schools, camps, and child care facilities.

Businesses and other workplaces are still able to set their own policies, but there will not be a legal mandate from the state requiring masks at any location.

July 1 will begin a 45-day grace period through August 15 when certain regulations will continue to be relaxed to complete the transition out of the pandemic.

The grace period includes an additional 45 days to renew expired driver’s licenses and an extension of the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19. Health officials will have that 45-day period to transition from emergency operations.

"While the end of the state of emergency is an important final step in our recovery from COVID-19, it does not mean that this virus and its variants no longer pose any threat."

Gov. Hogan continues to encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so. More information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Maryland can be found here.