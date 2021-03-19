Maryland police officers praised for empathetic response to man in psychological distress

Two officers with the Hyattsville Police Department are being praised on social media for their response to a man in psychological distress earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Officer Andrickson-Franco and Officer Gaskill encountered a man in psychological distress while on duty. Officer Andrickson-Franco sat down with him.

"They built a rapport that allowed the officers to call the gentleman’s family and get him the medical assistance he needed," the Facebook post says.

The post has dozens of comments and hundreds of shares with people praising the officers for their empathetic response.

"Way to set an example for the rest of the country!" one user says.

"This is so awesome!" another says. "I hope more departments follow!!"

"He gets it," yet another commented.

HCPD says they have officially started Phase 1 of their Mental Health and Wellness Program that aims to "build upon the compassion our officers have, and the training they have already received to best serve the members of our community."