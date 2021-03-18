Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County police, other DC area departments, address recent carjacking arrests

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Montgomery County police and other departments in the D.C. area are providing an update on arrests in recent carjacking investigations today.

The FBI, D.C. police and Prince George’s County police will also be among the agencies attending the press conference in Gaithersburg.

Carjackings went up over 50 percent in D.C. alone in 2020, and several counties have established task forces to deal with the issue.

