Maryland officials order COVID-19 testing site shut down; warn results may be incorrect

State officials have ordered a Maryland lab to stop performing coronavirus tests and have warned people who recently got tested through the company that their results may be incorrect.

Maryland Secretary of Health Robert Neall issued an order Saturday demanding that the Advanced Pain Medicine Institute stop its collection and processing of COVID-19 specimens.

The order was issued after the health department received a complaint about COVID-19 testing sites operated in coordination with the lab, according to a news release.

Officials say the lab was not certified to do COVID-19 testing and the testing done was not properly supervised.

State health officials said as many as 1200 people may need to be tested again after receiving tests at three locations run by the APMI lab, including a site in Ellicott City that officials shut down Saturday.

The testing sites were Bethel Korean Presbetyrian Church, Church of Philippi in Hanover and Bilingual Christian Church in Baltimore.

Dr. Reza Ghorbani is the president and medical director of AMPI, according to its website.

Maryland Board of Physicians records indicate Ghorbani was fined in 2016 for prescribing drugs without a valid permit. It had lapsed for several weeks, according to state records.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with the company’s answering service on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report