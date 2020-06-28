State tells Greenbelt lab to stop performing COVID-19 tests

State officials have ordered a Maryland lab to stop performing coronavirus tests and have warned people who recently got tested through the company that their results may be incorrect.

READ MORE: Prince George’s County entering ‘full’ phase 2 reopening Monday

Maryland Secretary of Health Robert Neall issued an order Saturday demanding that the Advanced Pain Medicine Institute to stop its collection and processing of COVID-19 specimens.

READ MORE: Public fireworks displays canceled for Fourth of July in Montgomery County

The order was issued after the health department received a complaint about COVID-19 testing sites operated in coordination with the lab, according to a news release.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with the company’s answering service on Sunday.

Advertisement

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE