Maryland mother speaks out after son's killer sentenced

A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was caught on camera opening fire in a Silver Spring parking garage, killing a man.

At just 21 years old, Kymani Bailey was killed inside a parking garage in Silver Spring.

On Monday, the killer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but the victim's heartbroken mother says it’s a small consolation after the loss of her only son.

What we know:

Ramone Ramsay, 33, was convicted of first-degree murder for killing 21-year-old Kymani Bailey inside a downtown Silver Spring parking garage in July 2023.

It was caught on camera after Ramsay was kicked out of a nearby nightclub.

He randomly came across Bailey, who was walking two women to their car in the parking garage. Ramsay opened fire, killing Bailey and shooting the two women, who survived.

Bailey’s mother says the sentencing is justice.

Dig deeper:

Bailey told FOX 5 that she has been giving emotional support to the family of another man killed in a separate murder in a downtown Silver Spring parking garage.

Charles "Joe" Reynolds, 62, was killed in the stairwell in December 2022.

The police have not identified a suspect or motive in the cold case.

Bailey hopes that Reynolds’ family also gets justice. She wants anyone with information to call Montgomery County police.